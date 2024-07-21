KP Governor presides over universities’ joint conference

PESHAWAR - The Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, presided over a joint conference of public sector universities of the province, the German development agency GIZ, and the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) at Governor House on Saturday.

The conference was attended by the vice-chancellors of 34 public sector universities, officials from GIZ, and representatives from NAVTTC. DG NAVTTC Irfan Yousafzai, and Tahir Khan, Qamar Sadiq, and Qaiser Khan from GIZ participated. Detailed briefings from GIZ covered the demand for skilled individuals in European countries, procedures for skilled immigration visas in Germany, and educational scholarships under German institutions’ programs. It was emphasized that there is a need for 700,000 skilled individuals in IT, and medical fields including doctors and nurses, and other sectors across European countries.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi expressed the province’s commitment to providing employment opportunities abroad, particularly in European countries, to talented and capable youth. He highlighted the consultation session’s objective to explore employment prospects for youth. The Governor announced the Prime Minister’s allocation of Rs 4 to 20 billion for technical education programs, with a focus on empowering youth from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces. He stressed the need for more attention to skill development programs to empower local youth, especially amidst challenging economic conditions.

Faisal Karim Kundi emphasized the importance of establishing language centers for learning German in all provinces, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, underscoring the significance of language proficiency for obtaining immigration visas and the easy verification of degrees in Germany. Universities were urged to align with GIZ and NAVTTC to prepare youth according to global demands.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi lamented that while Pakistani youth possess immense potential, the lack of proper training and guidance has led many to unemployment. The conference concluded with plans to initiate appropriate training programs tailored to market requirements.