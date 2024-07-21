KP govt committed to public development, says minister

Abbottabad - Minister for Revenue and Estate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nazir Ahmad Abbasi on Saturday reaffirmed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s commitment to developing underprivileged and deprived areas through thorough consultation.

Addressing various delegations at Jadoon House in Abbottabad, Abbasi highlighted the focus on completing development projects by resolving public issues at their doorstep. The event was attended by former Tehsil Council member Rashid Khan, Village Chairman Munir Khan, and representatives from Union Councils Baldhairi, Banda Peer Khan, and Mirpur.

The minister emphasized that ongoing efforts are aimed at ensuring the positive impact of change is experienced by the people. He assured that development projects would be initiated based on the specific needs of these areas, aligning with the vision of Imran Khan. Elders from the Union Councils informed the minister about regional issues and received assurances of resolution from the provincial minister.