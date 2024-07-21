Sunday, July 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

LGH becomes 1st public sector hospital to offer advanced breast cancer diagnostics

LGH becomes 1st public sector hospital to offer advanced breast cancer diagnostics
Web Desk
9:16 AM | July 21, 2024
National

The Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has become the first public sector hospital in Pakistan to offer advanced breast cancer diagnosis and genetic identification testing.

It was announced by Principal of Ameer-Uddin Medical College Professor Dr. Al-Fareed Zafar during a press briefing in Lahore. 

He emphasized that the test was particularly beneficial for women with a family history of breast cancer or those genetically predisposed to the disease.

Professor Dr. Al-Fareed Zafar highlighted the growing incidence of breast cancer in Pakistan, exacerbated by cultural and religious tendencies that make women reluctant to discuss their symptoms openly.

He urged women to seek medical advice promptly if they experience any symptoms, such as pain or lumps, as early detection significantly improves treatment outcomes.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1721536233.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024