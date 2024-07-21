LGH becomes 1st public sector hospital to offer advanced breast cancer diagnostics

The Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has become the first public sector hospital in Pakistan to offer advanced breast cancer diagnosis and genetic identification testing.

It was announced by Principal of Ameer-Uddin Medical College Professor Dr. Al-Fareed Zafar during a press briefing in Lahore.

He emphasized that the test was particularly beneficial for women with a family history of breast cancer or those genetically predisposed to the disease.

Professor Dr. Al-Fareed Zafar highlighted the growing incidence of breast cancer in Pakistan, exacerbated by cultural and religious tendencies that make women reluctant to discuss their symptoms openly.

He urged women to seek medical advice promptly if they experience any symptoms, such as pain or lumps, as early detection significantly improves treatment outcomes.