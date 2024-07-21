Man’s body found

FAISALABAD - The body of a man was found from a tube-well in area of Lundianwala police station. A police spokesman said on Saturday that some farmers spotted a human corpse hanging in a tube-well near Chak No.144-GB and informed the police. The police reached the spot and dispatched the body to the mortuary for postmortem. The corpse was identified as Riaz, son of Walayat Baloch, a resident of the same locality. However, the investigation was under progress to ascertain the facts whether the man committed suicide or he was killed, spokesman added.