Maryam Nawaz wants prosperous and developing Punjab: Azma Bukhari

LAHORE - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said on Saturday that a prosperous and developing province was the dream of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. In a statement issued here, she said that political opponents should compete with Maryam Nawaz on basis of performance. She said that education, health, employment and infrastructure development had never been priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government. Azma Bukhari said that there was no space of politics for those who were involved in the May 9 incident. “How those who had burnt the monuments of martyrs could claim to be patriot,” she added. “The PML-N has always played on the front line whenever the country needed it,” she said and added that still the PML-N government was making sincere efforts to put the country on the right path. Azma Bukhari said that whosoever stood with those behind the May 9 incident would be considered as their facilitators.

She said that now unconstitutional facilitation would not be tolerated at any cost.