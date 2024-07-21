Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs to summon NA session in coming week

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs likely to send summary to national assembly Secretariat to summon National Assembly session in coming week. In the upcoming session of national assembly, the national assembly Secretariat will formally award reserved seats to members of PTI. The top election body the other day formally implemented Supreme Court’s verdict to award reserved seats to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The upcoming session will continue for two weeks. The government side will introduce some bills in this session.