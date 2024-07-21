Sunday, July 21, 2024
Mobile phone smuggling bid foiled at Karachi airport

Agencies
July 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   Customs officials foiled a bid to smuggle mobile phones at Jinnah International Airport Karachi on Monday.

As per details, the custom officials stated that two passengers were arrested upon their arrival at Karachi airport from Dubai. The customs officials also recovered 28 mobile phones, 2 laptops, 50 suits and 40 water bottles valuing over Rs 6,451,000.

Furthermore, a case has been registered against the two passengers under the customs act. Earlier, the Airport Security Force (ASF) officials successfully foiled a drug smuggling bid and arrested an individual at Peshawar airport. The arrested individual identified as – Sheeraz – was bound to board a flight from Peshawar to Karachi, where a security official found his luggage suspicious.

The ASF personnel during the search of the luggage recovered a total of 648gms of ICE drugs which was skillfully hidden in two of his bags. The accused was handed over to the ANF authorities along with the recovered ice heroin after preliminary investigation.

Agencies

