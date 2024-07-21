Monsoon rains forecast across Punjab from July 22 to 25

LAHORE - The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has predicted monsoon rains in Punjab, with strong winds likely in most districts from July 22 to 25. PDMA’s spokesperson told media on Saturday that heavy rain and wind are expected in South Punjab between July 23 and 24. The districts likely to be affected include Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujarat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, and Layyah. PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia emphasized preparedness, following instructions from the Punjab Chief Minister. Authorities are advised to ensure drainage systems in cities are clear to mitigate flooding risks. The PDMA control room is monitoring the situation around the clock, urging residents to adhere to safety guidelines and avoid vulnerable areas like old buildings, utility poles, and open fields during thunderstorms.