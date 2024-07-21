Sunday, July 21, 2024
MQM-P lawmakers call on Sindh Governor

APP
July 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   The lawmakers belonging to Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan called on Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here Saturday. Senior Deputy Convenor of MQM Pakistan Dr. Farooq Sattar, Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Ali Khurshidi, Khawaja Izharul Hasan and other members of National and Provincial Assemblies briefed the Sindh Governor about the problems and needs faced by the people in their constituencies.  They also gave suggestions for starting the Governor’s initiative in their respective constituencies.

