Sunday, July 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

NA speaker bans purchasing new vehicles

NA speaker bans purchasing new vehicles
Web Desk
3:26 PM | July 21, 2024
Business

National Assembly (NA), Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, has imposed a ban on purchasing new vehicles.

According to sources, the NA speaker has directed that officers availing monetization should use vehicles by making payments as per the rules. He also emphasized that officers and Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) should use existing government vehicles with caution.

In a move demonstrating his commitment to austerity, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has declined to acquire a new vehicle for himself, sources confirm. Furthermore, he has significantly limited his own protocol.

The NA speaker’s protocol now consists of just two vehicles, reflecting his efforts to reduce government expenditures and set an example for other officials.

This decision comes as part of a broader initiative to promote fiscal responsibility and ensure that government resources are utilized efficiently. The directive aims to curb unnecessary spending and encourage prudent use of existing assets.

PTI leader Shafqat Mehmood bids farewell to politics

Tags:

Web Desk

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1721536233.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024