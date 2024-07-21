NA speaker bans purchasing new vehicles

National Assembly (NA), Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, has imposed a ban on purchasing new vehicles.

According to sources, the NA speaker has directed that officers availing monetization should use vehicles by making payments as per the rules. He also emphasized that officers and Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) should use existing government vehicles with caution.

In a move demonstrating his commitment to austerity, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has declined to acquire a new vehicle for himself, sources confirm. Furthermore, he has significantly limited his own protocol.

The NA speaker’s protocol now consists of just two vehicles, reflecting his efforts to reduce government expenditures and set an example for other officials.

This decision comes as part of a broader initiative to promote fiscal responsibility and ensure that government resources are utilized efficiently. The directive aims to curb unnecessary spending and encourage prudent use of existing assets.