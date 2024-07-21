NAB probes Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi in new Toshakhana reference

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team, headed by Deputy Director Mustansar Imam Shah probed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and his spouse in the new Toshakhana reference at Adiala Jail.

According to jail sources, today marks the seventh day of the NAB team’s investigation at Adiala Jail and the NAB team will present a progress report on the investigation in court tomorrow.

The NAB team is working to gather information and evidence related to the case.

Sources revealed that the court has ordered the reappearance of the PTI founder and on July 22.

It is pertinent to note that and are on eight-day judicial remand in new Toshakhana reference.

and were arrested in a NAB Toshakhana reference, hours after their acquittal in the Iddah nikah case.

According to jail sources, and his wife were arrested for not cooperating in the inquiry.

A NAB team headed by Deputy Director Mohsin Haroon reached Adiala Jail to arrest the former prime minister and his wife in new case.

The sources said that the new case was related to keeping and selling the ten valuable gifts which was against the law.

According to the NAB inquiry report, the PTI founder is accused of taking and selling seven precious watches which include Rolex, diamonds, and gold watches. The gifts were sold without taking ownership as per the law.