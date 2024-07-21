Sunday, July 21, 2024
NATCO launches Urban Transport in Gilgit

APP
July 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

GILGIT   -   The Northern Areas Transport Corporation (NATCO,) a GB government owned transport company, has launched its urban transport service in Gilgit, aimed at facilitating the general masses and alleviating the difficulties faced by the public. In response to the growing demand for a reliable and efficient transportation system, NATCO has taken initiatives to introduce a comprehensive urban transport network within Gilgit. This service will provide convenient and affordable transportation to the residents, commuters, and visitors, promoting ease of movement and reducing travel time. The urban transport service will feature a fleet of modern buses, operating on designated routes, and adhering to a scheduled timetable.

 NATCO is committed to ensuring the safety, comfort, and satisfaction of its passengers, said a press release.

