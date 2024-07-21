NDMA convenes follow up meeting of Disaster Response Committee

ISLAMABAD - The second meeting of the National Disaster Response Committee (DRC) was convened at the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Headquarters here on Saturday.

The meeting aimed to review progress on directions given during first DRC meeting and preparations by provinces and departments for Monsoon 2024, a news release said.

Federal Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada chaired the meeting, whereas PM’s Coordinator for Climate Change Romina Khursheed was also present. The other attendees included senior officials from various ministries, NDMA, PDMAs, SDMAs, representatives from PMD, PCIW, NHA, FFC, Railways and relevant stakeholders.

Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik, delivered the opening remarks, which were followed by briefs on likely impacts of monsoon during upcoming weeks by officials of NEOC, prepardness on part of NDMA and updates from Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), State departments, and other relevant stakeholders on tasks assigned at the initial meeting held on July 8th.

The chair was informed of the ongoing efforts to address potential emergencies, rectify shortcomings, and resource deployment plan for vulnerable areas and regions.

After conclusion of formal updates, the Chairman NDMA directed the stakeholders to identify reserve deficiencies and leverage necessary resources available within local formations, departments and domestic/international humanitarian agencies operating in respective areas to address potential crises.