Nine gas connections disconnected over violation

MULTAN - Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Task Force continued its daily operation and disconnected nine more connections on various violations including six involved in gas pilfering. One consumer was found using a domestic meter for commercial purposes on which his meter was disconnected. Likewise, another consumer meter was removed over tampering.

Four users’ meters were found suspicious due to tampered seals, leading to their disconnection. Three users who had relocated their meters away from the service point also faced disconnection. This relocation was causing gas leakage, resulting in losses for the department. Two users had meters placed far from the service point, which were then relocated back to the service point. Six users who had extended gas connections to more than one house had their extensions removed. Various new colonies in the city were also inspected. Two users fined for gas theft were directed to pay the bill and have their meters restored. Task Force’s recovery team collected a gas theft penalty amounting to Rs 15,000. Additionally, the Task Force In-charge personally inspected different areas along with the teams.