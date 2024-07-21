Opposition alliance announces countrywide protests

ISLAMABAD - A multiparty alliance of the opposition parties under the banner of Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan (TTAP) has announced to hold a countrywide protests on Friday (July 26) for the release of all political prisoners including PTI founder Imran Khan and to reclaim the stolen mandate.

The meeting of the opposition alliance, which met here on Saturday, was presided over by senior politician and head of the movement Mahmood Khan Achakzai

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Gohar Ali Khan, Secretary General and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Shibli Faraz and PTI Central Information Secretary Raoof Hassan attended the moot.

Chairman Sunni Ittehad Council Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Chairman Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Allama Nasir Abbas and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-Shirani) leader Syed Qasim Agha were also among the participants.

During the meeting, the participants held a detailed discussion over the prevailing political and economic situation of the country along with the future course of action.

They passed a unanimous resolution demanding an immediate release of former prime minister Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and all other PTI’s leaders and workers, saying those were imprisoned in “fake, frivolous and baseless cases.”

The cases framed against Khan and other party leaders and workers were a violation of laws and principles of justice, reads the resolution.

The moot demanded that an independent judicial commission should be constituted immediately to probe into the deaths and injuries caused by the firing on “peaceful” protestors in Bannu. The participants stressed the need that a judicial commission should be headed by a serving judge, which should be free from any external pressure to ensure a transparent investigation into the violent incident..

They demanded that the incumbent police chief and chief secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) miserably failed in restoring peace in the province and they should be removed immediately.

In the resolution, they pressed the federal government to immediately withdraw the rapid escalation in prices of electricity and gas.

They lamented that the nation was paying the price for the “ineptness and ineptitude of the unelected and non-representative government” in the shape a sky-rocking price hike of various kitchen items as well as power and gas bills.

The resolution reads that the “incompetent“ government made the life of the rank and file miserable due to its flawed policies and cruel actions, resultantly the inflation-ridden and poverty-stricken masses were left with no option but to sell their household goods to meet the necessary daily expenses.

The participants called upon the government to take urgent steps to provide the much-needed relief to the public by reining in the back-breaking inflation and withdrawing hike in fuel price.

They welcomed the historic decision of the Supreme Court (SC) pertaining to the reserved seats and termed the ruling as a victory for the constitution and the law.

They highly appreciated efforts of the judiciary for the supremacy of the constitution and rule of law and the restoration of democracy in the country.

In the resolution, they also demanded that the “unelected and non-representative government of Form 47” should immediately resign and new elections be held in the country instantly.

The opposition alliance called “Movement for the Protection of the Constitution of Pakistan” announced a nationwide protest on Friday (July 26) after Friday prayers for the acceptance of their demands of releasing all political prisoners including Khan and the return of the “stolen mandate” in February 8 elections.