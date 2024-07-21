Over 0.4m bales of cotton arrival recorded at ginneries

MULTAN - Seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over four lac (4,42,041) bales have reached ginning factories across Pakistan till July 15, 2024. According to a fortnightly report of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) issued to media on Saturday, Punjab ginning factories recorded cotton arrival figures of 1,14,375 bales while arrivals to ginneries in Sindh were recorded at 3,27,666 bales including 2,63,282 reaching ginneries in Sanghar district alone. Arrivals in Balochistan were recorded at 11200 bales. Out of the total arrivals, seed cotton converted into bales was recorded at 3,95,695 bales. Exporters/traders didn’t bought cotton bales while textile sector bought total 3,74,889 bales. Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) has also not yet started procuring cotton in 2024,25, says the report. As many as 67152 unsold bales stock was present. Total 215 ginning factories were operational in the country.