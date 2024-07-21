Pakistan will go to any extent to eliminate terrorists

ISLAMABAD - Strict legal action will be initiated against the outlawed TTP leader Noor Wali Mehsud following the forensic of his recently leaked call, in which he has been heard giving instructions of carrying out terrorist attacks inside Pakistan. According to sources, a strong protest will also be lodged with the interim Afghan government over the presence of terrorist elements inside Afghanistan and their orchestration of terror attacks in Pakistan. Their extradition will also be demanded from Afghanistan.

When the story of intercepted call appeared in the media, Noor wali and his associates launched false propaganda that the conversation was made through artificial intelligence. On the contrary it was genuine phone call intercepted by concerned security agencies of Pakistan.

According to sources, Pakistan has decided to lodge a strong protest with the interim Afghan government over the presence of terrorist groups particularly Gul Bahadur and Haji Noor Walu inside Afghanistan and their planning of terror attacks in Pakistan.

Sources said following forensic report of the phone call, Pakistan through diplomatic channel would demand their extradition from Afghanistan to Pakistan. Security analysts believe the intercepted call confirmed Pakistan strong notion that Afghanistan’s territory is continuously being used against Pakistan and the Interim Afghan government has completely failed to stop the terrorist activities.