PM hails ICJ advisory opinion on Israel’s policies in Occupied Palestine

Our Staff Reporter
July 21, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday welcomed the historic International Court of Justice (ICJ) Advisory Opinion on Israel’s policies in Occupied Palestinian Territory.

“The ICJ ruling that Israel must end its occupation & illegal settlements is vindication of the legitimate struggle of the brave Palestinian people,” the prime minister wrote on his official X handle.

He urged the international community and United Nations to implement the ruling, ensuring Palestinian self-determination through a two state solution in line with relevant UN resolutions.

“Proud that Pakistan contributed to the case, demonstrating our unwavering commitment to the Palestinian cause,” he added.

Our Staff Reporter

