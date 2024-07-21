PM orders speedy implementation of Pak-China agreements

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday directed the concerned authorities to expedite the process of implementing the agreements and Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) made with the Chinese government and companies, saying that delay in implementation of the agreements would not be tolerated.

China is a time tested friend of Pakistan who helped Pakistan in every hour of need, the prime minister said while chairing a review meeting regarding Pak-China cooperation here at PM House. He said that the Chinese leadership was determined to further expand investment in Pakistan. The prime minister pointed out that the transfer of the Chinese industry to Pakistan would help improving the country’s overall economy, increasing Pakistan’s exports and creating new employment opportunities.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on progress of different projects that were launched with the Chinese cooperation.

The prime minister was told that Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway would be completed through Public Private Partnership.

Furthermore, the meeting was informed that the plan to transfer the power plants running on imported coal to local coal was also in the final stages.

As regards business and investment opportunities in Pakistan, a road show was being organized in Beijing with the cooperation of China. A comprehensive road map was presented to the meeting regarding the transfer of Chinese industries in Pakistan.

It was informed in the meeting that the Chinese textile, medical and surgical equipment, plastic and leather industries will be partnered with Chinese companies to move to Pakistan.

“78 Pakistani companies have initially expressed deep interest in cooperation for the transfer of Chinese industries to Pakistan,” the meeting was informed.

In this regard, the Board of Investment (BoI) presented a comprehensive report on the progress and action plan.

The prime minister appreciated the steps and recommendations of BoI in this regard.

He directed the relevant departments and officers to provide all kind of facilities to Pakistani companies in collaborating with Chinese companies.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Ministers Jam Kamal Khan, Abdul Aleem Khan, Ahad Khan Cheema, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Attaullah Tarar, Dr Musadik Malik, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Minister of State Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Jehanzeb Khan and other high officials. Federal Ministers, Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Asif and Rana Tanvir Hussain attended the meeting via video link.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday directed the project team of Islamabad Technology Park and the Information Technology Ministry to complete the project within current calendar year instead of the scheduled completion date of June 2025.

The prime minister, during his visit to the under-construction site of the country’s largest Islamabad Technology Park, said that the project was launched in 2022 during the coalition government of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the contract was awarded to a South Korean company.

He said the project was being completed at a cost of Rs 25 billion out of which $70 million (soft loan) was being provided by the South Korean government.

“Soon after taking charge of my office, I issued directions to continue work on the project round the clock,” he said adding that he as Chief Minister Punjab had introduced the system of 24 hours work on the development projects.

Expressing satisfaction over the progress of the project, PM Shehbaz Sharif asked the project management to try their best to complete the project by September or October this year.

He said after completion of the project, some 120 offices of different companies would be established in the Park.

Similarly, he said an incubation center with 15 offices and startups would also be part of the Technology Park with a business support center where legal marketing and financial support facilities would be provided under one umbrella.

Around 10,000 productive jobs would be created in the IT Park for the skilled and knowledgeable workforce, he said.

The prime minister highlighted that as a result of the the construction of the IT Park, the country’s exports would be increased by around US$70 million per year.

He said a level 3 data center-one of the highest and fist ever in Pakistan- would be established in the IT Park.

He pointed out that Islamabad Technology Park would create synergy between domestic and foreign academia, researchers, industry and planners.

The prime minster vowed to replicate such projects in other parts of the country with cooperation of the the provincial governments.

The prime minister thanked the government of South Korea for their generous contribution in organizing this project.

Gov’t determined to provide equal opportunities to all talented women: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday, appreciating the Pakistani women for rendering valuable services in every field, said that the government was determined to provide equal opportunities to all talented women across the country.

He was talking to the globally acclaimed Pakistani mountaineer Naila Kiyani who called on him at the PM House.

The prime minister said providing facilities to the women in various sectors including information technology, education, professional training, sports and other sectors was part of the government’s top priorities.

The prime minister congratulated Naila on becoming the first Pakistani woman to conquer 11 peaks, above 8,000 meters, calling it a proud moment for Pakistan.

He also congratulated Naila Kiyani for recently scaling 8,485 meters high fifth-highest peak Mount Makalu.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also commended her work as an honorary ambassador for education and her efforts to promote professional training in the field of mountaineering.

Naila Kiyani thanked the prime minister for his focus on women’s development and presented proposals for specialized training and vocational education in the mountaineering sector.

The prime minister directed relevant authorities to develop a comprehensive plan to implement these suggestions.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Romina Khurshid Alam, Chairman PM’s Youth Program Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, and other relevant high-ranking officials.