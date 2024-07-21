PM Sharif applauds mountaineer Naila Kiani’s achievements, promises support for training facilities

LAHORE - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday appreciated Pakistani women for providing valuable services in every field while holding a meeting with the globally acclaimed high-altitude climber Naila Kiani, who highlighted a lack of training facilities for mountaineers in the country. Naila Kiani, who earned recognition worldwide for being one of the few Pakistani women to scale some of the world’s highest peaks, met the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at his official residence in Islamabad. Among her notable accomplishments, she has successfully summited Mount Everest and K2, the world’s highest and second-highest mountains, respectively. Her accomplishments have made her a significant figure in the mountaineering community, inspiring many with her determination and resilience. “The Prime Minister said providing facilities to the women in various sectors including information technology, education, professional training, sports and other sectors was part of the government’s top priorities,” said an official statement released by the PM Office after the meeting. “The Prime Minister congratulated Naila Kiani on becoming the first Pakistani woman to conquer 11 peaks, above 8,000 meters, calling it a proud moment for Pakistan,” it added. Mountaineer Kiani said that she had presented proposals for specialized training and vocational education in the mountaineering sector. “I spoke to the PM about lack of any training facilities for mountaineers. Pakistan doesn’t have a single internationally qualified mountaineer due to a lack of state-of-the-art mountaineering training institute. “The Prime Minister instructed his team to set up a committee immediately and start working on the establishment of a mountaineering school,” she continued. “I am also chairing a sub-committee, and the team will visit Skardu next week for official meetings and to visit the potential site for the school.” Naila Kiani said the proposed training facility would also help facilitate high-altitude climbers from abroad. “The lack of training leads to so many issues for western climbers who take Pakistani high porters. They prefer Sherpas [from Nepal] instead. Establishing this school will not only enhance skills of all high-altitude workers and climbers but also help flourish the region economically. We can attract a lot more foreign adventure tourists if we are more skilled.” Home to some of the tallest peaks and stunning landscapes, Pakistan attracts foreign climbers and tourists from around the world in every mountaineering season, making it a premier destination for adventure enthusiasts.