Polio victim excels in app development after training

Peshawar - An all-inclusive technical training on market-based modern digital programs helped a polio victim from Peshawar improve his skills through app development and secure a job at a reputed software house. The training on Flutter App Development was part of the DECODE (Digital Empowerment Through Commerce Opportunities & Digital Education) program, a collaborative initiative between Sustainable Energy and Economic Development (SEED), Consortium of Change Mechanics, and LMKT.

A total of 300 youth from Peshawar were selected for the training, including two persons with disabilities (PWDs) at Peshawar Incubation Center (PIC). Faiz Muhammad Khan, a 32-year-old polio victim, expressed special thanks to the organizers for orchestrating this impactful program, enabling him to improve his understanding and secure a proper job. Faiz, whose right leg is paralyzed, shared that life as a polio victim is very hard and involves dependence on others for physical movement and financial needs. He emphasized that assistance in skill development is a blessing for PWDs.

Faiz studied IT at Peshawar University but noted that the free professional training and counseling on modern, market-based skills improved his professional competence and boosted his confidence in job hunting.

He urged organizations to support physically disabled persons and help them become self-reliant through skill development, especially in IT. Faiz also encouraged PWDs to show courage and not let disability become a weakness. He stressed the importance of parents ensuring their children receive essential vaccinations to protect them from diseases like polio.

Omar Mukhtar, Team Leader SEED Pakistan, highlighted that the DECODE program aimed at upskilling the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) in key digital domains such as e-commerce, app development, cloud computing, and data analytics.

The primary goal was to empower the youth of KP by equipping them with vital digital skills, promoting financial independence, broadening job prospects, and fostering an entrepreneurial mindset. Equal learning opportunities were provided to PWDs to enable them to become economically independent.

Omar remarked that the success of Faiz Muhammad from the initiative encouraged the organizers to plan more such programs with a special focus on polio victims and PWDs.