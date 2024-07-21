In the western border region, the government is walking on thin ice. With the US-led coalition gone, the full brunt of Afghanistan’s lawless militancy is being felt by the Pakistani military and law enforcement. Battle-hardened fighters attack and retreat across the border, leaving the government with few options. Decades of unchecked refugee migration have filled border towns, and a lack of any coherent assimilation policy has added to their plight, creating the perfect conditions for crime and poverty. The recent refugee repatriation policy, done hastily and without proper care in some places, has inflamed these divides and created a sense of unease and distrust. The citizens of these regions are tired of this never-ending spillover war, and patience is running thin. Add to this an economic crisis of unimagined proportions and political instability, and we have created the perfect powder keg – all it needs is a spark.

Pakistan – its government, institutions, political parties, and stakeholders – must be lucidly conscious of this situation. It must step away from the brink, calm emotions, and refrain from making inflammatory statements. This is an existential matter, not something that can be accepted as the normal machinations of power politics.

The incident in Bannu represents the fragility of the current peace, showing how one or two bad actors can create a series of cascading events. The protestors’ demand for peace is justified, as is the military’s high alert status following deadly attacks in the region. When issues get this convoluted, even a misunderstanding can lead to unintended consequences. The government must now work on rebuilding trust with the Bannu community and instituting a thorough investigation into the incident to determine how we arrived at this stage. Similarly, parties like the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf must refrain from utilizing this tragic incident for personal gain – incendiary statements will only worsen the situation.

Pakistan needs to grapple with the Afghan border in earnest if it hopes to achieve peace in the future.