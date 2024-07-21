PSM Closure

PSM, started in 1973 by Prime Minister Bhutto to produce steel, recently shut down due to financial losses, affecting 4,500 employees. Over the years, PSM has faced many challenges, including poor performance, financial losses, and high costs. One of the primary reasons for PSM’s decline is the lack of modernization. Since its inception, the mill has not kept pace with technological advancements. While other steel plants worldwide have adopted new technologies to enhance efficiency, PSM continued to operate with outdated systems.

Additionally, PSM’s dependency on imported steel further exacerbated its financial woes. With advanced technology and skilled workers, countries like China produce cheaper and more competitive steel. PSM also struggled with an excessive number of unskilled workers, many hired due to influential references, adding further financial strain.

Attempts to privatize PSM failed due to opposition from workers and other reasons, leading to more corruption and financial loss. The government now plans to repurpose the land where PSM is located. They have allocated 700 acres to the Sindh government for a new steel plant and 4,000 acres for special economic zones (SEZs). The remaining land will be used for industrial purposes.

I would like to draw attention to two crucial aspects:

Firstly, the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone (DSEZ) is a major project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in the pipeline, covering 1,530 acres in Thatta, Sindh. DSEZ aims to attract investors from China and other countries by offering modern infrastructure, tax incentives, and strategic access to Port Qasim and Karachi Airport. Bilawal Bhutto has already inaugurated the DSEZ project. Will this project stay there, or will the federal or provincial government start its own SEZ project at the PSM location?

Secondly, Pakistan must boost petrol storage. Currently, it stores just 20 days of petrol and 15 days of high-speed diesel, less than the global norm of 90 days. Geopolitical issues, port congestion, and refinery closures cause shortages and price changes. To fix this, Pakistan should invest in more storage, a diverse supply, better infrastructure, and alternative fuels for stability.

One solution is to use part of the 700 acres for a new steel plant, some for industrial purposes, and the rest for petroleum storage. The site’s proximity to the port and railway makes it ideal. Increasing storage to a 90-day supply would greatly improve Pakistan’s energy security and economic confidence.

AZEEM HAKRO,

Islamabad.