PTI gears up to move reference against CEC, ECP members

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has given a task to Barrister Ali Zafar to draft a reference against the chief election commissioner and all the members of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The reference against Sikandar Sultan Raja and all the members of the election commission would be moved in the judicial commission.

The PTI had accused the chief election commissioner of stealing its mandate during the general elections held on Feb 8.

The ECP is under severe criticism since the Supreme Court gave its verdict on reserved seats.

Earlier, a complaint was filed against the chief election commissioner in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).

The complaint against Sikandar Sultan Raja was filed on the pretext of failing to fulfill his constitutional duties, stealing the mandate of PTI and not complying with court verdicts.

The complaint also cited former Rawalpindi commissioner Liaquat Chattha’ s news conference in which he levelled allegations against the CEC of supervising rigging in the Rawalpindi district by giving 70,000 votes of PTI candidates to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidates.

The complaint also said the CEC deprived the PTI of its iconic bat symbol, adding that actions taken by the CEC affected more than 120 million voters.

PTI had also demanded resignation of CEC and ECP members several times.