PTI is involved in Bannu incident, alleges Atta Tarar

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was involved in the Bannu incident.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Sunday, he said that PTI has been pursuing an agenda of creating uncertainty in the country to derail economy from the day one.

The minister said creating instability in the country is PTI's manifesto, which is evident from the fact when its workers attacked the Pakistan Television (PTV) building in Islamabad in 2014. He said it has always promoted the politics of violence and using abusive language against opponents.

Attaullah Tarar said they always look for dead bodies to unleash propaganda against the government, police and security forces.

He said the incidents of May 9 last year were orchestrated in search of 50 to 60 dead bodies with an aim to derail the entire system and spread anarchy in the country. He said that PTI is not a political party but a terrorist organisation.

Attaullah Tarar said that traders of Bannu had organised a peace march and some political parties, including the PTI, secretly inserted their armed goons to sabotage the event. He said those armed people opened fire, killing a citizen and injuring 22 others.

The minister said now the PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government intends to conduct an inquiry of its own choice into the incident, which we reject. He questioned how you can conduct an inquiry when your own people are involved in the Bannu incident.

On Friday, public in Bannu district came out on streets, demanding peace and security against surge in terrorism.

However, the situation escalated when clashes erupted between protesters and law-enforcement agencies as a result of which several people were injured and one died.

Tarar also refuted the reports of PTI founder Imran Khan being kept in the death cell in jail.

“He is being kept in the presidential suite with lot of facilities including separate kitchen, exercise machine and a special gallery for walk,” said Tarar.