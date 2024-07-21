PTI leader Shafqat Mehmood bids farewell to politics

Former federal education minister and ex-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader has announced his retirement from politics.

He made the announcement of his retirement from politics on social media site X, stating, I landed into politics after resigning from my government job and now I have decided to retire from politics after deliberation.

He disclosed to devote his life into writing and teaching, clarifying that this decision wasn’t taken under any pressure or plan to join any other political party instead in the wake of age and time commitments.

He agreed on a viewpoint of inclusion of young people in politics and recalled his journey into politics as member of National Assembly and Senate and federal and provincial minister, witnessing ups and downs.

Shafqat Mehmood asserted that he served his duty with honesty and obligation and was never accused of any illegal and unethical conduct.

He highlighted his achievement during his role as education minister by devising a single national curriculum for the first time in Pakistan and managing the education system successfully during Covid-19 outbreak.

He also thanked PTI chairman and people of his constituency for giving him a chance to serve.

Shafqat Mehmood asserted that his spirit of serving the country would remain long-lasting through teaching, writing and media.