PTI leaders accused of adopting victimisation policy

Swabi - The leaders of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have said here on Saturday that if any of their leaders or workers are harmed by district police or Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders, especially incumbent MNA and former speaker of the National Assembly, Asad Qaiser or MNA Shahram Tarakai, ministers, and other parliamentarians, they swear they will not leave them and are determined to teach a lesson.

The PPP and PTI are on the warpath in the district. Javid Inqilabi, divisional general secretary, Ali Khan, district president, Ishfaq Khan, general secretary, Biland Khan Tarakai, provincial leader, Malik Nawaz Khan, Tehsil Topi president, and Aman Khan, district vice-president, along with workers, were addressing a press conference at Swabi Press Club on Saturday.

They said that have adopted a victimization policy, targeting PPP leaders and workers across the district. They warned PTI to give up this policy; otherwise, they will be dealt with an iron hand, and no one can harm their dignity.

They mentioned that Iftikhar Ali, SP Investigation, was transferred to the district two days back under a well-planned strategy.

He was earlier DSP Tehsil Topi and led a police party to raid the residence of former MNA Usman Tarakai and his cousin Biland Tarakai on the behest of Shahram Tarakai and Asad Qaiser.

Biland Tarakai, who is the uncle of Shahram Tarakai and now an arch-rival, said he would go to court against his transfer and swears he will not leave police official Iftikhar Ali in the district, calling him a controversial officer with a tainted past track record. District president Ali Khan said there was no place for corrupt leaders in the district and they would not let down their leaders and workers in any circumstances. Swabi is a peaceful district, and officials are not allowed to play a controversial role and harm the calmness prevailing here.

When contacted, SP Investigation Iftikhar Ali said he had done nothing wrong and just performed his official duty to raid their residence.

Attempts to contact Asad Qaiser and Shahram for comments were unsuccessful. Separate messages were also sent to them through WhatsApp, but they did not reply.