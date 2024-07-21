PTI terms ECP statement an attempt to make court’s decision ineffective

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday termed the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) statement regarding the implementation of the Supreme Court (SC) decision on reserved seats as a pack of contradictions and a blatant attempt to make the court’s decision ineffective. A PTI spokesperson stated that on one hand, the electoral body claimed to be implementing the court decision, while on the other, it clearly rejected the decision putting “a seal of approval on its own criminal character.” He noted that the ECP’s declaration was a clear message that the institution was ready to openly defy the SC order at the behest of the ruling coalition. The spokesperson pointed out that in the aftermath of the apex court’s verdict, it was further evident that the electoral watchdog had misinterpreted the court order to usurp the fundamental rights of PTI candidates.

He went on to say that the contradictory and misleading statement, which was representing only the personal wishes of a handful individuals, could not absolve the ECP of its crime of violating its oath. The PTI spokesperson warned that the “mandate thieves and their patrons” should bear in minds that the attempts to make the SC historic decision ineffective or open deviation from it would have serious and far-reaching negative implications. He made it clear that PTI would never allow electoral body to defy the court order after allege disregard of the public mandate. The PTI spokesperson stated that in light of top court decision, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and members of ECP should immediately resign and hand over the reins of the institution to competent, capable, and law-abiding individuals.