Rs1.0419 billion fine imposed on electricity thieves

FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has imposed Rs1.0419 billion fine on 10,312 electricity thieves caught during last 315 days of anti-power-theft campaign in the FESCO region. Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Saturday that FESCO had launched a vigorous anti-theft drive in six circles of its region and during 315 days of this campaign the anti-theft teams of the company caught 10312 power pilferers including 56 electricity thieves during last 24 hours.

The company had imposed a total fine of Rs.1.0419 billion on the pilferers under the head of detection units of 24.2 million in addition to getting cases registered against 10144 accused. The police had arrested 7636 electricity thieves so far besides recovering Rs.746.6 million.

Giving further details, he said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 2482 points in First Circle Faisalabad and imposed a fine of Rs.247.9 million on them under the head of 5885,000 million detection units. In Second Circle Faisalabad, the FESCO teams caught 1926 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.195.2 million under 4963,000 detection units. Similarly, 1143 cases of electricity theft were detected in Jhang Circle and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.113.4 million under 3271,000 detection units. He further said that 1512 electricity thieves were caught from Sargodha Circle and they were imposed a fine of Rs.155.4 million under 3385,000 detection units. In Mianwali Circle, 2582 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.248.1 million for 5100,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 667 power pilferers from Toba Tek Singh Circle and they were fined with Rs.81.6 million for 1597,000 detection units, spokesman added.