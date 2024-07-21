Scattered rains expected in city in next 24 hours

LAHORE - The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted scattered rains in the city during the next 24 hours. Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Ghafran Ahmed has ordered for moving heavy machinery to the localities where rain is expected and directed the field formations to stay ready for rainwater drainage process. He also visited city areas and disposal stations of WASA. The PMD office has warned that heavy falls might cause flash flooding.

In local nullahs/streams of southern/eastern Balochistan. They said monsoon currents from Arabian Sea were penetrating southern parts of the country while a westerly wave was also present over upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and very humid weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-windstorm/thundershower was likely in Kashmir, northeastern/southern Punjab and northeastern Balochistan during evening/night.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities across the country. Saturday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Jacobabad and Turbat where mercury reached 46°C while in Lahore it was 38.5°C and minimum was 28.6°C.