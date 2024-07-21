Sunday, July 21, 2024
Shafqat Mehmood wrote columns against Imran Khan in very good English: Khawaja Asif

Shafqat Mehmood wrote columns against Imran Khan in very good English: Khawaja Asif
Web Desk
8:56 PM | July 21, 2024
Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said when Shafqat Mehmood was with Shahbaz Sharif, he used to write columns against Imran Khan in very good English.

Asif said Mehmood’s politics started with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and, all the way through Musharraf and Shahbaz Sharif, ended with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

“I know Mehmood since 1964. I had a misunderstanding of a close friendship with him for 50 to 55 years. During that period, they both conducted good and bad deeds together, mostly bad,” Asif remembered.

The defence minister said when the Imran Khan Cabinet imposed Article 6 on him, Mehmood conducted a very smoky press conference against him upon his residence and salary abroad.

“My iqama, business and salary were all declared for 30 years, I faced an intense inquiry due to the conference, but I was happy that I could learn about the true face of some people,” the defence minister went on saying.

Asif said when Mehmood was with Shehbaz Sharif, he used to write column against Imran Khan in very good English.

It is a God’s blessing that some people have loyalty and courage in their DNA, he concluded.

