Shafqat Mehmood wrote columns against Imran Khan in very good English: Khawaja Asif

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said when was with Shahbaz Sharif, he used to write columns against in very good English.

Asif said Mehmood’s politics started with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and, all the way through Musharraf and Shahbaz Sharif, ended with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

“I know Mehmood since 1964. I had a misunderstanding of a close friendship with him for 50 to 55 years. During that period, they both conducted good and bad deeds together, mostly bad,” Asif remembered.

The defence minister said when the Cabinet imposed Article 6 on him, Mehmood conducted a very smoky press conference against him upon his residence and salary abroad.

“My iqama, business and salary were all declared for 30 years, I faced an intense inquiry due to the conference, but I was happy that I could learn about the true face of some people,” the defence minister went on saying.

It is a God’s blessing that some people have loyalty and courage in their DNA, he concluded.