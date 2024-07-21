Sheila Jackson Lee, head of Pakistan caucus in US Congress, dies at 74

ISLAMABAD - Sheila Jackson Lee, who was the founder and co-chair of the Pakistan Caucus in the US Congress, died on late Friday at the age of 74 after battling pancreatic cancer. According to her family sources, Sheila Jackson Lee, a member of Congress from the state of Texas, was suffering from cancer for a long time, private news channels reported. “Today, with incredible grief for our loss yet deep gratitude for the life she shared with us, we announce the passing of United States Representative Sheila Jackson Lee of the 18th Congressional District of Texas,” Sheila’s family said in a statement. The family’s statement highlighted Sheila’s extensive contributions as a local, national, and global humanitarian, who was acknowledged worldwide for her courageous fights for racial justice, criminal justice, and human rights, with a special emphasis on women and children. She not only pushed for legislation related to civil rights but also for the Sentencing Reform Act of 2015 and the George Floyd Law Enforcement Trust and Integrity Act. The congresswoman was the lead sponsor of the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act. Born in Queens, New York, Sheila graduated from Yale University and the University of Virginia Law School.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari and Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar have expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of US Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and co-chairperson of the Congressional Pakistan Caucus. In their separate statements today, they said she was a champion for stronger ties between Pakistan and the United States. The Prime Minister said Sheila Jackson’s contributions will be remembered and missed for years to come. He also condoled with the bereaved family. The President Asif Ali Zardari has also expressed grief over the death of the US Sheila Jackson Lee. He extended his heartfelt condolences to the family members and friends of the Late Congresswoman. Expressing sorrow over her death, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar emphasized her unwavering dedication to strengthening Pakistan-US relations. Sheila Jackson Lee died today at the age of 74 after battling cancer.