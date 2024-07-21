Six-year-old girl recovered from bag in Karachi

KARACHI - In a shocking incident, a six-year-old girl was reportedly found alive in a closed sack near the graveyard located at Sherpao colony area of Karachi’s Landhi. The police spokesperson disclosed that the minor girl – identified as Sadaf – was subjected to torture while the suspect(s) also made an attempt to rape her. The spokesperson added that the girl has been shifted to Jinnah Hospital for immediate medical assistance. Meanwhile, the police – after registering a case on the complaint of the girl’s family – has arrested a suspect on the identification of the victim girl for his alleged involvement in the case.