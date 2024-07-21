Strained Ties

Ever since the independence of Pakistan, our founding leaders have leaned towards the US, despite receiving an early invitation from Russia to establish diplomatic relations with the superpowers of that time. However, our international ties with the US have proven to be a forced marriage of two conflicting nations, with unprecedented vicissitudes over the 75 years of our relationship.

At one point, Pakistan was declared by the US as a front-line state in the war on terror post-9/11. Conversely, Pakistan has also been surreptitiously accused of numerous allegations and charges of having links with terrorist organizations.

In 1998, following nuclear tests conducted to maintain the balance of power in South Asia after India’s nuclear tests in Pokhran, Rajasthan, Pakistan faced financial sanctions resulting in the immediate freezing of our accounts.

Recently, on June 25, 2024, the US Congress adopted Resolution 901 with an overwhelming majority, urging our government to ensure free and transparent elections, freedom of the press, and freedom of speech. The resolution aims to prod Pakistan to uphold these fundamental human rights.

The passing of this resolution has received mixed responses from diplomats and international relations experts. Some view it as a positive step towards ensuring freedom of speech and the press, respecting the opinion of the Pakistani people regarding the general elections held on February 8, 2024. Others, however, see it as meddling in our internal affairs as a sovereign state.

The government and its foreign office have declared this a misunderstanding of the ground realities by the US congressmen. They argue that the indispensable developments causing internal harm stem from conspiracies and rumors aimed at destabilizing the country by a political cult. The US congressmen must understand that the incarcerated leader of this political cult is serving his term for alleged involvement in various graft and embezzlement cases during his tenure. Additionally, he has incited his followers to spread anarchy and invade military institutions on May 9, 2023, for nefarious purposes.

The US congressmen must also recognize that an independent judiciary functions in the country, mandated to adjudicate ongoing cases and decide on them based on merit.

In response, our national parliament has adopted a counter-resolution condemning such unwarranted meddling in our national and internal affairs.

Given the strained relations between Pakistan and the US, it is crucial to proceed with cautious measures to ensure cordial ties. All misunderstandings must be obliterated to move forward sagaciously and prudently, benefiting from our diplomatic ties.

SAJJAD KHATTAK,

Attock.