Successful Conclusion of Post-Hajj Operation 2024

Islamabad, July 2024 – The Ministry of Religious Affairs has announced the successful conclusion of the Post-Hajj operation for 2024. Dr. Mirza Ali Mehsood, Senior Joint Secretary of the Ministry, extended heartfelt congratulations to all Pakistani pilgrims on their safe return and the successful completion of their Hajj rituals. He expressed sincere gratitude to the Ministry staff, the Office of the Pilgrims Affairs (OPAP) staff, Moavineen, the Hajj Medical Mission, and other Khudam ul Hujaj for their relentless efforts in facilitating the Pakistani pilgrims during the post-Hajj phase.

In a recent interview, Dr. Mehsood emphasized the significant role played by the Main Control Offices established in Makkah, Madinah, and Jeddah. These offices were divided into various sections, including the Medina Departure Cell, Lost and Found Cell, Complaints Cell, and Monitoring Cell, providing round-the-clock assistance to pilgrims.

Message for Moavineen for Hajj 2025

Dr. Mehsood also delivered an important message to the Moavineen for the 2025 Hajj, underscoring that Allah has declared the pilgrims as His Guests. He stated, "Moavineen and ministry staff, comprising officials and officers of grade 7-21, are deployed to serve these guests of Allah in the Holy lands of Makkah and Madinah. They are required to take care of guests of Allah. We should shun our arrogance, status, and authority while serving the Guests of Allah. It should be taken as a rank-less assignment given by Allah to take care of His guests. It's the biggest blessing of Allah on us all to be chosen for serving His guests in Haramain Sharifain. Such an opportunity may never come in our lives again, and therefore we must fully make use of it."

Operational Success and Innovations

Zia Ur Rehman, Director of Hajj in Madinah, lauded the operation's success, noting that Pakistani pilgrims received comprehensive support at every stage, including food, accommodation, and transportation. Despite challenges posed by demolition and new construction, accommodations were successfully arranged in Markazia Madinah, a significant achievement. He highlighted that 66,000 Pakistani pilgrims visited Riaz Ul Jannah, with a few thousand remaining who will visit soon.

This year, the Ministry of Religious Affairs introduced several new initiatives to enhance the Hajj experience, including the launch of the Pak Hajj app, free Ufone SIM cards, and NTS-based Moavineen, which greatly assisted Pakistani pilgrims throughout their holy journey.

Imran Mashal, Deputy Secretary, confirmed that 66,000 Pakistani pilgrims received Zamzam water in accordance with airline policies. Jamil-ur-Rehman, Assistant Director, praised the Pak Hajj app as a successful and unique initiative that kept pilgrims in constant contact with the ministry. The app provided access to complaints, training materials, accommodation details, flight schedules, and other services, greatly aiding pilgrims throughout their journey.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs remains committed to continuously improving the Hajj experience for Pakistani pilgrims, ensuring their comfort and safety throughout their sacred journey.