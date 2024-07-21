Sunday, July 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Three of a family attempt sucide in Muzafargarh

Our Staff Reporter
July 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MUZAFARGARH   -   Alipur police foiled the suicide attempt by a woman along with her two kids over domestic issue at Head Punjnad and saved three lives. The timely intervention prevented a tragedy as a woman from Wasndawali along with her 10-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter who tried to jump into the canal over domestic dispute. Head Constable Qazi Kashif and Constable Muhammad Ayaz, who were on duty at Head Panjnad, acted swiftly to rescue the woman and her children.

The woman, identified as Samina, was forcibly taking her children towards the canal when the police intervened and safely apprehended them. Upon questioning, Samina revealed that she intended to commit suicide along with her children due to domestic abuse from her husband. The police personnel took the mother and her children into protective custody and informed the relevant police station to arrange for their handover to their relatives. The SHO summoned the woman’s relatives to the station, where the mother and children were safely handed over to them. The relatives expressed their gratitude to the Punjab Police.

China bridge collapse kills 11, leaves more than 30 missing

Father killed, 2  kids hurt in road mishap

A person was killed while his two kids sustained injuries as a motorcycle slipped near at Head Taunsa barrage road. According to Rescue officials, a citizen named Salman Thaheem resident of Basti Ara Daira Deen Panah was going somewhere along with kids riding on motorcycle. Suddenly they fell down after motorbike slipped near Head Taunsa barrage road Daira Deen Panah. As a result, Salman Thaheem died on the spot while his two kids sustained injuries. Rescue teams shifted the body and injured to hospital.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1721460383.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024