Sunday, July 21, 2024
Tree Plantation drive starts in Sukkur

APP
July 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  -   Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Dr Raja MB Dharejo started a tree-plantation drive and planted a sapling at Qasim Park. Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that a green environment was imperative for keeping the earth clean and protected against multiple hazards. “It is our sacred duty to work together in overcoming the challenges posed by the climatic changes”, he said.  He urged people to participate in the ongoing tree plantation to reduce the environmental hazards. He added that planting trees and looking after them was a religious and natural duty.  DC Dharejo prayed for the safety and unity of the country and well well-being of the people of the country after planting a sapling.  On the occasion, officers of the revenue, environment protection agency, Municipal and other officials of the forest department were present.

APP

