Wednesday, June 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

2,616 children affected by measles in KP

APP
June 21, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR    -   The Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa released a report on Tuesday, revealing the dire consequences of a measles outbreak in the province. In the first five months of the current year, the outbreak claimed the lives of 22 individuals and affected a total of 2616 children.

Among the districts, Dera Ismail Khan experienced the most severe impact, with 462 reported cases of measles and 13 tragic child deaths. Additionally, Charsadda reported 317 positive cases, Peshawar had 226 cases, Bajaur reported 166, and Mardan had 161 cases.

The outbreak also affected children in other districts, including Nowshera, Lakki Marwat, Karak, Peshawar, and Swabi. Nowshera, Lakki Marwat, and Karak recorded a total of 171 infected children, while Peshawar and Swabi reported 136 cases.

The health department emphasized that the scale of this year’s measles outbreak surpassed that of the previous year. The main reason behind the severity of the outbreak was the failure of parents to vaccinate their children. Responding to the crisis, Dr Muhammad Arif, the Director of the Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, announced the launch of an anti-measles campaign. The campaign, scheduled from June 19 to 24, 2023, aims to vaccinate approximately 900,000 children aged between six months and five years in 14 districts across the province.

PPHI role vital in providing basic health facilities to people

Dr Arif urged all parents to collaborate with the EPI teams and ensure their children receive the measles vaccination. This crucial step is essential to safeguard their little ones from dangerous and potentially life-threatening diseases.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1687233037.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023