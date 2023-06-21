2,616 children affected by measles in KP

PESHAWAR - The Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa released a report on Tuesday, revealing the dire consequences of a measles outbreak in the province. In the first five months of the current year, the outbreak claimed the lives of 22 individuals and affected a total of 2616 children.

Among the districts, Dera Ismail Khan experienced the most severe impact, with 462 reported cases of measles and 13 tragic child deaths. Additionally, Charsadda reported 317 positive cases, Peshawar had 226 cases, Bajaur reported 166, and Mardan had 161 cases.

The outbreak also affected children in other districts, including Nowshera, Lakki Marwat, Karak, Peshawar, and Swabi. Nowshera, Lakki Marwat, and Karak recorded a total of 171 infected children, while Peshawar and Swabi reported 136 cases.

The health department emphasized that the scale of this year’s measles outbreak surpassed that of the previous year. The main reason behind the severity of the outbreak was the failure of parents to vaccinate their children. Responding to the crisis, Dr Muhammad Arif, the Director of the Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, announced the launch of an anti-measles campaign. The campaign, scheduled from June 19 to 24, 2023, aims to vaccinate approximately 900,000 children aged between six months and five years in 14 districts across the province.

Dr Arif urged all parents to collaborate with the EPI teams and ensure their children receive the measles vaccination. This crucial step is essential to safeguard their little ones from dangerous and potentially life-threatening diseases.