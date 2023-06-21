Wednesday, June 21, 2023
49 corona cases reported in one week

June 21, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -   Health officials on Tuesday said that 49 new Coro­navirus cases were reported during the last week across the country. 

As per the data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH), the case positivity ratio was 0.40 percent while five patients were in critical condi­tion. One death was reported from the Corona­virus last week while 12,232 Covid-19 tests were conducted. 

Meanwhile, Minister for National Health Servic­es, Regulations, and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Pa­tel said the government has strengthened the role of Border and Health Services in Pakistan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19. 

The minister said there was a surveillance sys­tem at all entry points of the country including airports. There will be rapid tests and screening of passengers at all airports, he added. 

He added 90 percent of the country’s popula­tion already got the Covid-19 vaccine.

