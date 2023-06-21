8 injured after fire broke out in residential tower

RAWALPINDI- As many as 8 persons including two children suffered burn injuries after a huge fire broke out in a residential tower located at DHA-2 on GT Road, informed sources on Tuesday.

Those who suffered burn injuries have been identified as Kashif (29), Tahir Mehmood (40), Asia Bibi (38), Sarim Mehmood (10), Sana Mehmood (6), Hammad (20), Haider Shah (23) and Zeeshan (18).

According to sources, a massive fire broke out on the 10th floor of a residential tower located at DHA-2 on GT Road due to a short circuit in the outdoor unit of AC leaving 8 persons injured. Upon calling, Rescue 1122 firefighters rushed to the scene and overwhelmed the fire besides conducting rescue operations. The rescuers moved the victims to HFH, they said, adding that the condition of two patients is critical and doctors are trying to save their lives. Local police also visited the tower place and mentioned the occurrence of fire in the daily crime register.