9 injured in clash between two groups

HYDERABAD-At least 9 persons were injured including one who sustained a gunshot in a clash between two groups of people in Shora Goth area in the limits of Baldia police station here on Tuesday.

The police informed that the groups fought over ownership and possession of a piece of land in the same area. The two sides used batons and stones to attack each other, the police added. Khuda Nazar Khan Shoro was shot in his leg while the rest of the injured sustained injuries caused by punches, kicks, batons and stones. All the injured were taken to Liaquat University Hospital where they were provided emergency treatment. The injured have been identified as Muhammad Shah, Gul Shah Khan, Kaleem Khan, Mazhar Khan, Momin Khan, Gulsher Khan, Moosa Khan and Haji Gulab, all aged between 30 to 45 years.

Two drug smugglers held

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) on Tuesday nabbed two alleged drugs smugglers and recovered heroin from their possession. According to SSP SIU, two accused identified as Waqar Hussain and Muhammad Faisal were arrested from near SM Law College when they were preparing to smuggle heroin. More than one kilogram of heroin concealed in capsules and laptop bags was recovered from the suspects. The arrested used to smuggle heroin to Dubai and Sri Lanka in swallowed capsules and in laptop bags specially imported from Dubai.

Arrested smugglers buy heroin worth 10 lakhs and sell it outside the country for more than 25 lakhs. They used to smuggle heroin to people named Abu Khalid in Dubai and Machan in Sri Lanka. The accused have revealed that they used to buy drugs from a person named Yasir, a resident of Lyari. Further investigations were underway.