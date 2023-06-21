Wednesday, June 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Afghan Taliban carry out second public execution since takeover

Afghan Taliban carry out second public execution since takeover
Agencies
June 21, 2023
International, Newspaper

KABUL  -   A con­victed murderer was shot dead Tuesday in a grounds in provincial Afghanistan, of­ficials said, the second pub­lic execution since the Tal­iban returned to power in August 2021. “He was exe­cuted in public in the town of Sultan Ghazi Baba, centre of Laghman province, so that he could suffer and become a lesson for others,” said a statement from provincial in­formation officers. Although public executions were com­mon during the Taliban’s first rule from 1996 to 2001, the only other one they have car­ried out since returning to power was in December last year in Farah province. There have been regular public flog­gings for other crimes, how­ever, including theft, adultery and alcohol consumption. Of­ficials named the murderer as “Ajmal, son of Naseem”, add­ing he had killed five people.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1687233037.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023