Afghan Taliban carry out second public execution since takeover

KABUL - A con­victed murderer was shot dead Tuesday in a grounds in provincial Afghanistan, of­ficials said, the second pub­lic execution since the Tal­iban returned to power in August 2021. “He was exe­cuted in public in the town of Sultan Ghazi Baba, centre of Laghman province, so that he could suffer and become a lesson for others,” said a statement from provincial in­formation officers. Although public executions were com­mon during the Taliban’s first rule from 1996 to 2001, the only other one they have car­ried out since returning to power was in December last year in Farah province. There have been regular public flog­gings for other crimes, how­ever, including theft, adultery and alcohol consumption. Of­ficials named the murderer as “Ajmal, son of Naseem”, add­ing he had killed five people.