Ahsan Ramzan reaches semifinal in U-21 Asian Snooker Championship  

LAHORE- Pakistan’s young sensation Ahsan Ramzan defeated India’s Digvijay Kadyan 4-3 in the quarterfinals of the U-21 Asian Snooker Championship on Tuesday in Tehran, Iran. With a victory over the Indian cueist, Ramzan secured his place in the semifinal. The 17-year-old won the match with scores of 19-76, 36-76, 67-35, 63-31, 72-55, 27-65 and 9-70 as he came back from a three-two deficit to win the match. After reaching the semi-finals, Ramzan’s medal in the Asian U-21 Championship is also assured. Earlier, Ramzan contested two group matches against Iran’s Arshia Tehrani and Ali Lelegani and defeated both of them to secure his place in the knockout stages of the tournament. In his first group match, the teenager beat Tehrani by the score of 3-0 in the Best of Five. Tehrani was faced with humiliation as the Pakistani dominated all three sets. He won the first frame by a score of 55-21 while in the second frame, Ramzan displayed an all-round performance as he defeated the Iranian by 93-15. He also comfortably won the third frame by maintaining his dominance.