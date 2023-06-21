AkzoNobel debuts its first Dulux Experience Store in Pakistan

Lahore-AkzoNobel Pakistan Ltd, a leading global manufacturer of paints and coatings, on Tuesday inaugurated its first ever Dulux Experience Store in Pakistan in the bustling city of Lahore.

Developed on the concept of “See, Touch and Feel”, a multi-sensory experience awaits consumers as they step into the first ever Dulux Experience Store in the country. “At AkzoNobel, we are seeing an increasing trend of modern families having different needs for different areas across the home interiors and exteriors. Homeowners are now seeking expert advice on the additional benefits of paints such as enhanced durability, easy maintenance, protecting homes from weather, dust, alkali while providing health and wellness benefits to the family as well. However, getting credible information under one roof is still a challenge. At the Dulux Experience Store in Bahria Town, we hope that customers can experience the benefits of Dulux paint more easily before making a final purchase decision,” said Mubbasher Omar, Chief Executive Officer, AkzoNobel Pakistan Limited.

Guided by experts, homeowners can now see the entire range of Dulux in Pakistan, understand the unique product features across the range, directly touch and feel the results of Dulux products when applied to walls and choose between the industry’s most exhaustive option of 2,000+ colour shades, before choosing the most appropriate paint for their family with a new sense of confidence. When implemented, Dulux Experience Store always collaborates with the local store owner. This time, AkzoNobel collaborated with GS Paint for the Dulux Experience Store in Baharia Town locality. At the Dulux Experience Store, Dulux also aims to elevate the peace-of-mind of homeowners through the Dulux Assurance programme.