Allegory of Climate

Last night, I stood on the banks of the River Indus, and it spoke to me with anguish that pierced my soul. As an environmentalist, I share a language with this ancient waterway, and on that fateful night, it was not brimming with life-sustaining waters but with tears of rage, grief, and protest. The river’s pain was palpable; its heart was torn asunder, for it had no one to confide in. Divided into fragments by provincial boundaries, each piece of its being suffered, drowning in its own torment. The cries of its KP section echoed its autonomy and the allocation of funds for its environmental well-being. Sindh bellowed, consumed by political turmoil, while Punjab callously turned its back, allowing the river to wither away, and Balochistan imprisoned its flow with stories of mob rule.

Seeking understanding, I implored the river, “Water belongs to no one and yet to everyone. The environment and climate are our shared responsibility. Why, then, do you address these matters in provincial terms?” In a furious surge, the river retorted, blaming the 18th amendment for relegating environmental concerns to the provinces when they should be recognized as global imperatives. Autonomy alone could not heal its wounds; what it craved was solidarity, collaboration, and a concerted effort to soothe the troubled waters, the polluted air, and the ailing environment. Alas, the river lamented. Such realizations came too late. Before I could respond, the cacophony of a breaking news alert shattered the silence, and the chilling words of a police officer reverberated from the television.

“Madam! Madam!” the officer cried out, a sense of worry and desperation in his voice. His frantic plea was directed at a middle-aged woman, carelessly strolling towards the surging tides at Karachi’s sea view. Oblivious to the imminent danger, she paid no heed to the high hurricane alert. How often do we lament the inefficiency of emergency warning systems, the disregard for alerts, and the negligence in evacuation strategies? Despite lacking the necessary resources, finances, and expertise in disaster and climate risk management, we failed to grasp the severity of dire warnings like the Biporjoy cyclone. Instead, crowds flocked to the shore, mesmerized by the wrath of the monstrous waves, capturing them for mere spectacle.

Biporjoy—a word laden with anguish and disaster—struck with devastating force. It claimed the lives of two souls, leaving twenty-two others injured in Gujrat, India. Swift and decisive action led to the successful evacuation of approximately 180,000 people from the vulnerable coastal regions of both India and Pakistan. Lives were saved, but at what cost? Biporjoy chose Gujrat, India, as its point of landfall, relenting only as it approached the shores of Pakistan.

Speaking of Pakistan’s environmental concerns is akin to unlocking Pandora’s box of issues, more complex than those developed economies face. Regrettably, our nation has failed to prioritize urgent environmental problems and safeguard our environmental health. The reasons are manifold. A lack of coordination, knowledge sharing, and cooperation plagues us from both within and between sectors. We lament the dearth of data and research, a common refrain heard in every environmental gathering. Even experts grow weary of the data gaps and the veil of opacity shrouding our endeavors. The absence of experts, researchers and the underrepresentation of young professionals in decision-making roles further exacerbate the crisis. But the gravest injustice of all is the decentralization of the environment, devolving its stewardship to the provinces, fragmented and disconnected.

There is, however, consensus on one matter: the lack of will on multiple levels. Organizations succumb to the suffocating grip of red tape and bureaucratic hurdles, relinquishing their desire to effect meaningful change. This leaves climate advocacy and justice in a state of void and despair.

What lies ahead for Pakistan? Will we ever rise above the mere rhetoric of billion-tree campaigns? The time has come to confront the impending climatic tsunami destined for the eighth most climate-vulnerable country—our beloved Pakistan. First and foremost, we must embrace cooperation and collaboration, placing zero tolerance on the politicization of our environment. Every Pakistani should deem the politics surrounding environmental well-being an unforgivable sin. Let research, funding and grant sharing, eco-tourism, data dissemination, and the exchange of good practices be an open door for all, regardless of their affiliation. Meritocracy must prevail over nepotism, allowing individuals with unwavering determination and exceptional abilities to apply their insights and research findings to our local ecosystems. Indigenous solutions must take precedence over imported strategies and policies. We must champion the representation of youth, ensuring equal participation of all genders. And we must eliminate the hurdles obstructing climate-related small grants, projects, and activities, replacing bureaucratic red tape with a streamlined and expeditious screening process. Moreover, we must consider constitutional amendments to anchor these efforts firmly.

We must listen. Floods and earthquakes should no longer be mere natural phenomena but poignant wake-up calls from Mother Nature herself. She weeps with floods while we crave more funds rather than addressing the destruction we have wrought. Whether we bear 1% or 100% responsibility, as homo sapiens, we are both the culprits and the saviors. It is time to follow in the footsteps of Wangari Maathai, the noble laureate, to work with the community for tree plantation rather than spending billions on talking about the idea. Let us raise a generation of environmentally conscious children shielded from the perils of microplastics and toxins. Let us think and act collectively, starting from our homes and extending to our friends and workplaces. Only then shall our voices resonate as one, encompassing Sindh, Punjab, KP, Balochistan, GB, and Kashmir, as the resounding voice of Pakistan, heard and heeded across the globe on all core issues. Though the path may be treacherous and obscured, once we discover it and take that first step, it shall lead us to the most breathtaking destinations beyond our wildest dreams.