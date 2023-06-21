Anti-corruption court grants post-arrest bail to Parvez Elahi

LAHORE - The Lahore anti-corruption court on Tuesday granted post-arrest bail to former Punjab chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in a case related to illegal recruitment in the Punjab Assembly. The court directed Parvez Elahi to furnish surety bonds of Rs 1,000,000 for availing the relief. Special Judge Anti-Corruption Ali Raza Awan announced the verdict, reserved on June 19, on post-arrest petition of the former chief minister.
Special prosecutor Abdul Samad on behalf of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab and Advocate Rana Intizar Hussain on behalf of Parvez Elahi completed their arguments a day earlier.
The defence counsel pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of bail to his client. However, the special prosecutor opposed the bail, saying that solid evidence was available against Parvez Elahi. The ACE Punjab had instituted a case against Parvez Elahi and others on charges of recruiting 12 Grade-17 officers in the Punjab Assembly against merit.
On Monday, President PML-Q Ch Shujat Hussain met with his cousin and PTI’s president Ch Parvez Elahi in camp jail and inquired after his well-being. Ch Shujat was accompanied by his son and Federal Minister Ch Salik Hussain. The meeting took place in the admin block of the prison and continued for 50 minutes, according to a prison official. “It was not a political meeting”, Ch Shujat later told the media after his meeting with the PTI president whom he thought was already within the PML-Q. On being pointed out that Parvez Elahi was not in the PML-Q but he was the PTI’s president, Ch Shujat did not say anything but a broad smile on his face said it all.
Ch Shujat also informed the media that Parvez Elahi was not feeling well when he met him in jail. “I could see swelling on his feet”, he added. The PML-Q chief quoted Elahi as saying that this was not the first time that Chaudhry family was going through hard times.
Parvez Elahi was arrested on June 1 in connection with a corruption case after multiple futile raids at his residence. On June 4, an anti-terrorism court sent the former Punjab chief minister to jail on a 14-day judicial remand after rejecting Anti-Corruption Establishment’s plea seeking his physical remand in the Punjab Assembly illegal recruitments case. Meanwhile, another case was registered against Ch Parvez Elahi following his bail approval by an anti-corruption court. The Federal Investigation Agency on Tuesday booked former Punjab CM and his son Moonis Elahi on money laundering and corruption charges. Both allegedly stashed billions of rupees in 5 Panama companies. The cases were registered under sections 34, 109, 161, 162- PPC r/w 5, 23 FERA 1947 / w 5(2) PCA 1947 r/w 3 and 4 AMLA 2010.
According to the FIA, the offshore companies of Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi came to light in the notorious Panama Paper scandal. The registered FIR alleged that Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi bought companies in Panama and illegally transferred money abroad from Pakistan through alleged money laundering. The registered FIR states that as a member of the National and Punjab Assembly through his alleged frontman Gibran Khan, Moonis Elahi committed corruption from 2004 to 2023 with the assistance of his father Parvez Elahi. Moonis Elahi allegedly assisted his father Parvez Elahi in corruption and money laundering, who had previously remained appointed in various key positions in Punjab and federation for the past 20 years. Moonis allegedly laundered money earned through corruption and bribery and transferred funds abroad through various offshore companies, the FIR further alleged.