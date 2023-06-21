Anti-corruption court grants post-arrest bail to Parvez Elahi

LAHORE - The Lahore anti-corrup­tion court on Tues­day granted post-arrest bail to for­mer Pun­jab chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in a case related to illegal recruitment in the Pun­jab Assembly. The court directed Parvez Elahi to furnish surety bonds of Rs 1,000,000 for availing the relief. Special Judge Anti-Corruption Ali Raza Awan announced the verdict, reserved on June 19, on post-arrest peti­tion of the former chief minister.

Special prosecutor Abdul Samad on behalf of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab and Advocate Rana Intizar Hussain on behalf of Parvez Elahi completed their argu­ments a day earlier.

The defence counsel pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of bail to his client. How­ever, the special prose­cutor opposed the bail, saying that solid ev­idence was available against Parvez Elahi. The ACE Punjab had in­stituted a case against Parvez Elahi and others on charges of recruiting 12 Grade-17 officers in the Punjab Assembly against merit.

On Monday, President PML-Q Ch Shujat Hussain met with his cousin and PTI’s president Ch Parvez Elahi in camp jail and in­quired after his well-being. Ch Shujat was accompanied by his son and Federal Minister Ch Sa­lik Hussain. The meeting took place in the admin block of the prison and continued for 50 minutes, according to a pris­on official. “It was not a political meeting”, Ch Shujat later told the media after his meeting with the PTI president whom he thought was already within the PML-Q. On being pointed out that Parvez Elahi was not in the PML-Q but he was the PTI’s president, Ch Shujat did not say anything but a broad smile on his face said it all.

Ch Shujat also informed the media that Parvez Elahi was not feeling well when he met him in jail. “I could see swelling on his feet”, he added. The PML-Q chief quoted Elahi as saying that this was not the first time that Chaudhry family was going through hard times.

Parvez Elahi was arrested on June 1 in connection with a cor­ruption case after multiple futile raids at his residence. On June 4, an anti-terrorism court sent the former Punjab chief minister to jail on a 14-day judicial remand after rejecting Anti-Corrup­tion Establishment’s plea seek­ing his physical remand in the Punjab Assembly illegal recruit­ments case. Meanwhile, anoth­er case was registered against Ch Parvez Elahi following his bail approval by an anti-cor­ruption court. The Federal In­vestigation Agency on Tuesday booked former Punjab CM and his son Moonis Elahi on mon­ey laundering and corruption charges. Both allegedly stashed billions of rupees in 5 Panama companies. The cases were reg­istered under sections 34, 109, 161, 162- PPC r/w 5, 23 FERA 1947 / w 5(2) PCA 1947 r/w 3 and 4 AMLA 2010.

According to the FIA, the off­shore companies of Parvez Ela­hi and Moonis Elahi came to light in the notorious Panama Paper scandal. The registered FIR alleged that Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi bought com­panies in Panama and illegally transferred money abroad from Pakistan through alleged mon­ey laundering. The registered FIR states that as a member of the National and Punjab Assem­bly through his alleged front­man Gibran Khan, Moonis Ela­hi committed corruption from 2004 to 2023 with the assis­tance of his father Parvez Elahi. Moonis Elahi allegedly assisted his father Parvez Elahi in cor­ruption and money laundering, who had previously remained appointed in various key po­sitions in Punjab and federa­tion for the past 20 years. Moo­nis allegedly laundered money earned through corruption and bribery and transferred funds abroad through various off­shore companies, the FIR fur­ther alleged.