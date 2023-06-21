ATC remands 17 accused in police custody

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday handed over 17 accused to police on 7-day physical remand in Jinnah House attack case. Earlier, the police produced 19 accused before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan after an identification parade. The investigation officer submit­ted that 17 accused were identified but two accused could not be identified in an identification parade held at the jail. He requested the court to grant physical remand of 17 accused for investigation. At this, the court discharged accused, Naeemul Haq and Arslan, from the case after not being identified. The court handed over accused Muhammad Owais, Zulqarnain Ali, Nasir Khan, Muhammad Iftikhar, Saif Ali and others to police on 7-day physical remand. The court ordered to pro­duce the accused on expiry of the remand term.