Bid of 18 oil and gas blocks gets muted response from int’l bidders

Islamabad-Pakistan has failed to get even a single response from the international bidders for the grant of exploration licences for its 18 oil and gas blocks in the country. Only two local companies, including one state owned company, have submitted bids for three Exploration and Production blocks, while no bid from any local or international exploration and production company was received for the remaining 15 blocks, official source told The Nation here.

Tuesday was not a very good day for the oil and gas sector of Pakistan, as after getting no response for LNG spot supply, the government was also disappointed in its efforts to get bids for award of 18 oil and gas blocks. Bids for award of new blocks opened on Tuesday. However, bids were received only for three blocks out of 18 blocks. The blocks for which the bids were received include S W Miano III, Sehwan and Zindan-II. The two blocks including S W Miano III and Sehwan are located in Sindh, whereas Zindan-II in Punjab. For Zindan-II in Punjab, OGDCL has offer 151 work units, for S W Miano III, OGDCL and AEPL offered 55 percent and 45 percent share, respectively. OGDCL as prime operator has offered 400 work units while AEPL has offered 1,180.92 work units. For Sehwan, OGDCL has offered 743 work units.

There was no bid from any national or international E&P company against remaining 15 blocks. The Directorate General Petroleum Concessions of Petroleum Division had earlier this year invited applications for grant of petroleum exploration rights (Exploration Licence) over 18 oil and gas blocks. The blocks included block No 2564-6 (Parkini-II Block-A), Block No 2564-7 (Parkini-II Block-B), Block No 2564-8 (Rasmalan-II), Block No 2564-9 (Rasmalan-II West), Block No 2870-8 (Khanpur-II), Block No 3171-4 (Khiu-II), Block No 3070-18 (Layyah-II), Block No 2970-10 (Alipur-II), Block No 3271-9 (Zindan-II), Block No 2569-6 (Sanghar-II South), Block No 2469-11 (Armala-II), Block No 2668-24 (S W Miano III), Block No 2667-16 (Zamzama-II South), Block No 2667-19 (Sehwan), Block No 2567-14 (Thano Beg-II), Block No 3170-13 (Paharpur-II), Block No 2868-8 (Sohbatpur), and Block No 2868-9 (Zorgarh-II).