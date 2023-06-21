Budget focuses on unemployment, relief to masses: Zmarak

QUETTA - Balochistan Minister for Finance Engineer Zmarak Khan Achakzai on Tuesday said that the deficit of the provincial budget for the next fiscal year was less than the previous fiscal year. Steps have been taken in the budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 to provide employment opportunities to the people along with providing basic facilities, he said.

He expressed these views while addressing the post-bud­get press conference at the Civil Secretariat here. Balochistan Government Spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah and Finance Department Secretary Qamber Dashti were also present on this occasion. The Provincial Finance Minister said that a total budget of 750 billion rupees has been proposed in Balochistan for the next financial year 2023-24, in which non-development expen­diture was 437 billion rupees and the development budget was 229.31 billion rupees, the budget deficit was 49 billion ru­pees which was 73 billion rupees during the last financial year.

The budget has prioritized the provision of basic facilities and employment to the people, he said adding that 4389 news posts purposed in the budget with the aim to provide jobs to youth in order to decrease pov­erty in the province.

The Minister said that the de­velopment budget of Balochistan has been created for the public on the proposal of various depart­ments and it has been guided by the Planning and Development Department. However, some is­sues related to the allocated land are under hearing in the court, he maintained. He said that the budget of Balochistan was a re­flection of the people’s wishes and there would be no difficulty for the incoming government. Therefore, extraordinary funds have been allocated for commu­nication and construction in the provincial budget, he said.