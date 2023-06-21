CM admonishes staff over lack of health facilities in Shahdara Hospital

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi admonished hos­pital staff over lack of health fa­cilities in Government Teaching Hospital Shahdara when he vis­ited the place in the wee hours of Tuesday. The chief minister expressed his dismay after he witnessed bare shelves in the pharmacy, the absence of nec­essary medical supplies such as drip sets, disprin, and injections while the hospital’s AC was closed off to patients.

Surprisingly, the doctors’ rooms’ ACs were functional, but the duty doctors were nowhere to be found. In their absence, a patient himself was administer­ing nebulization instead of the nurses. Even in an emergency, medicines had to be procured externally, and to make matters worse, the air conditioning sys­tem was non-functional.

The patients and their atten­dants presented a multitude of complaints before the CM and showed the receipts of medicines bought from outside. Upon wit­nessing this appalling situation, Mohsin Naqvi expressed his an­ger and strongly reprimanded the Deputy Medical Superinten­dent on duty. The DMS failed to answer any of the chief minister’s inquiries, and even the pharmacy lacked essential medicines.

During his inspection, the chief minister thoroughly in­spected various sections includ­ing the emergency, child ward, pharmacy, surgical ward, and blood bank. He observed that the air conditioning units were switched off, subjecting the pa­tients to uncomfortable heat.

Expressing his deep dismay over the situation, Mohsin Naqvi remarked that keeping the air conditioning off during extreme heat was ludicrous. ‘’It was very disheartening to see the condi­tions at Shahdara Hospital;’’ he commented and pledged immedi­ate action to improve the facilities and vowed to hold those account­able for the dire circumstances.

He directed Minister Spe­cialized Healthcare & Medi­cal Education Dr Javed Akram to promptly visit the hospital. Additionally, VC Fatima Jinnah Medical University Dr Khalid Masood Gondal was asked to ar­rive at the hospital to monitor the situation and work towards its improvement. Mohsin Naq­vi further directed Dr Khalid Masood Gondal to remain at the hospital until further notice.

During the inspection, CM in­teracted with patients and their attendants, seeking their feed­back on the treatment facilities. Both patients and their atten­dants expressed their dismay regarding the state of affairs. Commissioner Lahore Muham­mad Ali Randhawa and DC Rafia Haider were also present.